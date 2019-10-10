Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.52

Shares of Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $9.43. Super Retail Group shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 881,608 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

