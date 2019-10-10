Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Evercore

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Evercore from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.53.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.11. 816,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,681. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$35.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.0999997 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total value of C$4,093,569.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.