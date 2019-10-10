Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Evercore

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Evercore from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.53.
SU traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.11. 816,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,681. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$35.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total value of C$4,093,569.00.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
