Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 94500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $725,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Stria Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

