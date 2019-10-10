Streamr DATAcoin Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Radar Relay, BitForex and Bancor Network. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $149,675.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.01031609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00087837 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bancor Network, BitForex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

