Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 27th

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Strattec Security has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.