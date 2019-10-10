Storm (STORM) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bittrex and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Storm has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $101,209.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01028844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,035,013 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bittrex, Coinnest, YoBit, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Coinrail, Binance, Radar Relay, HitBTC and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

