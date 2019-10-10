Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 65,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. 8,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,346. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

