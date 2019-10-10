State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.34 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,100,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,590,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,843 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 602,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. Guggenheim raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 3,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.