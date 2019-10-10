State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $974,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $656,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,727.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,173 shares of company stock worth $812,899. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $139.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

