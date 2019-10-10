State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,836 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,143,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,701,000 after buying an additional 2,683,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 1,184,017 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,519,000 after buying an additional 1,087,500 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,154,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,218,000 after buying an additional 544,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

LPT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $39.82 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

