State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 49,709 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,709 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,876 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 25,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $5,630,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. 2,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

LXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.