State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 12,657 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 56.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,525,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,599. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POWI stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.35. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

