Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBLK. TheStreet downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.17. 40,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,500 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 178,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

