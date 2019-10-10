Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.88.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.43. 649,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,247. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $154.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

