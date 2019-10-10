Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.13

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.13 and traded as high as $134.50. Stagecoach Group shares last traded at $132.90, with a volume of 529,206 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 149.44 ($1.95).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97.

In related news, insider Karen Thomson purchased 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £14,613.72 ($19,095.41).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.