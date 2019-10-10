Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SQNXF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.86. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square Enix will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

