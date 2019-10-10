Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.73

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $6.60. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 7,869 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,899,935 shares in the company, valued at $39,116,569.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 258,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

