Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE SPR traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $9,377,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 500.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 134,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

