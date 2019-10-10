Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Shares of Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $1.64. Spherix shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spherix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.
About Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX)
Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Spherix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spherix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.