Spendcoin (SPND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $785,649.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $950,010.00 and approximately $785,649.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00204241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01035174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

