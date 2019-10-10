SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 1.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. 107,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,422. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.