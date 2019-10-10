SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 1.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 240,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000.

SPY traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,200,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,859,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.18. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

