SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,210 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,335 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198,207.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. 1,042,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

