SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 53,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

