SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $30,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 651,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,826,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,359,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 691,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,073. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

