SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40, approximately 3,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

