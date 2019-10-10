SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $26,248.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

