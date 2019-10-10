Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $22.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 4,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $848.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

