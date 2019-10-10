Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, approximately 459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Software from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Software alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.