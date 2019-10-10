SnapCoin (SNPC) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $344,031.00 and approximately $24,741.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040285 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.48 or 0.06440572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

