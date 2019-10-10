Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 917,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,134,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

