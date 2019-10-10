Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.59. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 188 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMSMY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

