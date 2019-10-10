Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.31 million.

