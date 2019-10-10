SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 438 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cascend Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.22.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.53. 304,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

