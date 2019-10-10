SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $179.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average is $184.93. The stock has a market cap of $510.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total value of $21,314,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,367,556 shares of company stock valued at $621,502,913. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

