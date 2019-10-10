SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. 6,910,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,731,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $273.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.