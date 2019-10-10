Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Servicesource International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,211. Servicesource International has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Servicesource International news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter worth $336,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Servicesource International by 87.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Servicesource International by 47.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

