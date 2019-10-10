Sentient Coin (SEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,046.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $920,197.00 and approximately $7,046.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,748,204,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,204,787 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

