Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. 716,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,811. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 829,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 525,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,711,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,475,000 after purchasing an additional 393,721 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after purchasing an additional 323,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

