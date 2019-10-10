Scout Investments Inc. Sells 132,021 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,021 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Masco by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.81. 35,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

