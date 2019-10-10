Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,712 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 40.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.58. The stock had a trading volume of 656,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,327. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81. The company has a market cap of $329.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.