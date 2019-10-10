Scout Investments Inc. Has $22.28 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307,530 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of D. R. Horton worth $22,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 873.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Motco bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. 26,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,743. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

