Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 253,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 64,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,487,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 177.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 229,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 146,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.70. 19,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.63. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.