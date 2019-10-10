Scout Investments Inc. Has $11 Million Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 6,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

JCOM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.