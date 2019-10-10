Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of HMS worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HMS by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. Chardan Capital raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

In other news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $326,396.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 148,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 32,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,227,787.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,856 shares of company stock worth $24,166,768. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

