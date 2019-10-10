Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394,729 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 28,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.49.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

