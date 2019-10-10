Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $321,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $1,027,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,556.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,231. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

