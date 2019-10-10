Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Shares Up 2.6%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.78, 11,526 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 302,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several brokerages have commented on SALT. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $477.71 million, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

