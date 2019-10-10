Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €83.00 by Bank of America

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.06 ($91.93).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA SU traded up €1.14 ($1.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €78.28 ($91.02). 1,550,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.89. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.