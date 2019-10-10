Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabre from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sabre from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

SABR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,535. Sabre has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 76.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 522,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 226,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 735.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

